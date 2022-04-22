Aquinas baseball shuts out Sparta to remain unbeaten

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Some wet weather kept many teams in the Coulee region from competing Friday afternoon, but the rain didn't discourage the Aquinas and Sparta baseball teams. The Blugolds bats came alive for a 12-0 win over the Spartans.
Eddie Peters and Kole Keppel led Aquinas with 3 RBI's a piece, and Piersen Feehan had a strong start on the mound. He worked five scoreless innings, striking out seven batters.
With the win, the Blugolds maintained a perfect 9-0 record on the season. They play Pacelli Catholic on Saturday.
Sparta also plays on Saturday against West Salem.