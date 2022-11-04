Aquinas Boys come up short in state soccer title bid

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Boys soccer team's run for a Division 4 state title ends with a loss against number one seed Cristo Rey Friday afternoon in Milwaukee.
The Blugolds, the number four seed, lost 3-1 at Uihlein Soccer Park.
The game was barely five minutes old when it was delayed by about 70 minutes due to severe weather and lightning in the area.
When it resumed, Cristo Rey got on the scoreboard first at the 24:29 mark when Victor Sandoval, with the assist from Elvis Esparza, turned and shot from the inside box to the far post.
Six minutes later, it was the Blugolds turn to score. Henry Horstman got his 16th goal of the season with a rebound shot off of a saved first shot. That tied everything up at 1.
A long shot by Jonathan Monreal put Jesuit back in front 2-1 at the 10:05 mark which was the score when the half ended.
Aquinas couldn't come back in the 2nd Period. Sandoval picked up his second goal at 22:58 to give Cristo Rey a 3-1 lead and what turned out to be the final score.
Cristo Rey outshot Aquinas in the game 28-6.
The Blugolds finish their season at 16-8-2.