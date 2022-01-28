 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aquinas boys hosted Holmen trying to break a four-game losing streak

  • Updated
  • 0

Aquinas boys hosted Holmen trying to break a four-game losing streak
Aquinas boys hosted Holmen.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Aquinas broke a four-game losing streak, with a 51-42 win over Holmen. 

Vikings' Jase Leeser charged to the middle of the court to pass to Tyrus McCoy for a Holmen three-pointer late in the game; Holmen trailed 39-40. 

Leeser had 14 points for Friday's game. 

Trying to keep their lead, Aquinas's Will Skemp had a two-pointer with less than three minutes left in the game. 

Jackson Flottmeyer looked for an opening and sent the ball to Quinn Miskowski for a three-pointer. 

Both Skemp and Miskowski had 13 points for the night. 

Blugolds broke their losing streak with a 51-42 win over Holmen. 

Tags

Recommended for you