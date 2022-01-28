Aquinas boys hosted Holmen trying to break a four-game losing streak

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Aquinas broke a four-game losing streak, with a 51-42 win over Holmen.
Vikings' Jase Leeser charged to the middle of the court to pass to Tyrus McCoy for a Holmen three-pointer late in the game; Holmen trailed 39-40.
Leeser had 14 points for Friday's game.
Trying to keep their lead, Aquinas's Will Skemp had a two-pointer with less than three minutes left in the game.
Jackson Flottmeyer looked for an opening and sent the ball to Quinn Miskowski for a three-pointer.
Both Skemp and Miskowski had 13 points for the night.
Blugolds broke their losing streak with a 51-42 win over Holmen.