Aquinas boys ready for state tennis on Saturday

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas boys tennis team is heading back to state for the third year in a row.

Their semifinal match with the University School of Milwaukee will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. If they win, the Blugolds will face either Brookfield Academy or East Troy for the Division 2 championship later that day.

Head Coach Kevin Roop says they work hard both on and off the court to prepare them for this moment.

"I think it's a mentality," Roop said. "What I tell the kids is 'we may not be the best team, but I guarantee you we're going to be the fittest team.' We run every day. Whether it's the two miles that we run or we do footwork and endurance. Then we do reps and sets. Sit ups, pushups. That kind of thing. Our mentality is 'we're going to be tougher.'"

"I think it's really nice how I've gone all my years playing tennis because my first year as a freshman, I got cut off because of COVID," senior Joseph O'Flaherty said. "I think it's really exciting how we get to all go together as a team. We did really good at sectionals, so I'm hoping that after this year that they can keep going through and making it for a lot more years."

Aquinas is the 3 seed and has an 18-4 record.

