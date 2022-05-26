Aquinas boys tennis dominates Sectional to qualify for State

Eau Claire, Wis. (WXOW) The Aquinas boys tennis team qualified for the WIAA State Team Tennis Tournament and qualified several individuals after clobbering the competition at the Div. 2 Sectional in Eau Claire.
Anderson Fortney won the top flight singles and was joined by teammate Joe O'Flaherty, who won the second flight singles bracket.
Both advance to the WIAA State Individual Tournament.
Also advancing to state was West Salem's number one doubles team of Jack and Kyle Hehli.
Aquinas took home the team title with 52 points.
Next closest was Altoona and Antigo with 21 points each.