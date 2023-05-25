Aquinas boys tennis headed back to WIAA Team State

Eau Claire, Wis. (WXOW) It was a banner day for the Aquinas boys tennis team Thursday.
They captured the Div. 2 Sectional title and will advance to the WIAA State Team Championships for the third year in a row.
Several players also earned trip to the WIAA State Individual Championships as well.
Aquinas' doubles team of Shane Willenbring and Mitchell Fortney won the First Flight title.
Anderson Fortney also advanced to State by taking second in the First Flight singles bracket.
West Salem's Kyle Hehli beat Fortney for the first flight title in straight sets and advances to State.
