Aquinas downs Luther 42-7, both teams now 1-1

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Blugolds made up for last weeks loss as the reigning champs took down Luther 42-7 on Friday.
Aquinas scored early and often, led by Kyle White's 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Up 34-0 heading into the final play of the 2nd quarter, Jacob Thornton hit Logan Becker to put them up 42-0 going into the locker room.
Starting with the ball, Luther responded by scoring on the opening drive of the 2nd half. Jackson Kendall found Logan Bahr to put the Knights on the board, and that was the final time either team put up points.
Luther's next game will be at home on Thursday against New Lisbon while Aquinas welcomes G-E-T to La Crosse.
