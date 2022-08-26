 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aquinas football pulls away late for 36-6 win over Luther

  • Updated
  • 0
Flottmeyer, Hargrove help Aquinas to 36-6 win over Luther

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Jackson Flottmeyer finished with two touchdowns on the ground and one in the air, helping Aquinas take down Luther 36-6 and improve to 2-0 on the season. 

Flottmeyer put up the first two scores of the game, both short rushing touchdowns, to give Aquinas a 12-0 lead in the first quarter. 

Luther turned the tide in the next two quarters. The Knights had a couple of scoring chances in the 2nd, but couldn't convert, before finally getting on the board in the 3rd on a 2-yard touchdown rush by Tanner Bass that made it 12-6. 

But the Blugolds pulled away late, with a catch-and-run touchdown from Flottmeyer to Calvin Hargrove. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you