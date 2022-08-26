Aquinas football pulls away late for 36-6 win over Luther

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Jackson Flottmeyer finished with two touchdowns on the ground and one in the air, helping Aquinas take down Luther 36-6 and improve to 2-0 on the season.
Flottmeyer put up the first two scores of the game, both short rushing touchdowns, to give Aquinas a 12-0 lead in the first quarter.
Luther turned the tide in the next two quarters. The Knights had a couple of scoring chances in the 2nd, but couldn't convert, before finally getting on the board in the 3rd on a 2-yard touchdown rush by Tanner Bass that made it 12-6.
But the Blugolds pulled away late, with a catch-and-run touchdown from Flottmeyer to Calvin Hargrove.