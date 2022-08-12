Aquinas Football Ready To Defend State Title in 2022

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- We're now just a week out from the Friday night lights of high school football season.
Aquinas will have a target on it's back from Week 1, as the Blugolds look to defend the Division 5 state title.
The cupboard isn't bare for Aquinas, according to head coach Tom Lee. Star quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer is back, while speedy wideout Collin Conzemius is expected to step into a bigger role on offense.
During the offseason, players were banned from wearing championship gear on the practice field or in the weight room.
It's clear the Blugolds are trying to stay in the present.
"That will always be important, but is has no bearing on what is going to happen this season. It could, if that's all we keep thinking about," said Lee. "Our message is that was great, but that was last year. So it's this year's team, and it's their turn to figure out what they're going to be, what their legacy is going to be."
"We're focusing on 20-22 now. As guys are coming in, we don't want them to think 'we're champions, so we can slack off.' That's not how Aquinas football is going to be," said Flottmeyer. "We're trying to build a culture here- we're coming here to work hard. Even if we won last year, let's go and get another one."
Aquinas opens at home against Prairie du Chien on Friday, August 19th.