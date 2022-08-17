Aquinas football relying on innovative workouts from Coach Mischelle Lee

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Consider Mischelle Lee a secret weapon on the Aquinas football training staff.
For the past two years, the wife of Blugolds head coach Tom Lee has been leading players in reflexive performance resets, or RPRs, at the end of each practice.
"We'll test someone's muscles or flexibility, then we will do the movement, and then we will redo it again to assess 'okay, did it work?' And it does, but the people have to hit the hit the correct spot and push hard enough," said Mischelle. "It's phenomenal."
"It's just some interesting stuff--it's like witchcraft almost," said senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer. "I don't know how it works, but the stuff that Coach Michelle does is amazing and it's been a real benefit to our team."
What players describe as witchcraft is really just the latest in health research. Mischelle, who works as a personal trainer, says the science behind RPRs is pretty complex. The basic idea, though, is to combine pressure point exercises with breathing and neurological drills to increase range of motion for athletes.
"I think it's the future, the direction that this sport is going. There was a time where football players, don't give them water, because that will toughen them up. Just eat a salt tablet," said Tom. "There was a time that it was just tackling practice everyday, or run, run, run until their legs fall off and that means you're going to be in better shape. The sport is evolved, and I think this is the next step, the next evolution."
The biggest benefit to Aquinas has been injury prevention. During last year's run to the Division 5 state title, the Blugolds had only two players miss time with concussions.
"I think to win a championship, you've got to be three things: you've got to be good, you've got to be lucky, and you've got to be healthy," said Tom. "We were incredibly healthy. We want to get everybody to Friday nights- we get everybody to Friday nights, we've got a shot. What we did, and what she's done, has helped us to get everbody to Friday nights. On a regular basis."
While they were skeptical at first, players have comer around when it comes to completing the exercises.
"We love having her out here, because she's a spitfire," said Flottmeyer. "She has a great attitude all the time and really helps the team out."
Mischelle has also done RPR training with a couple of local college teams, including UW-La Crosse and Winona State.