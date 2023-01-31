 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aquinas girls run away from West Salem in battle of ranked teams

  • Updated
  • 0
Davis, Donarski lead Aquinas past West Salem

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Both the Blugolds and Panthers had only one loss on the season coming into the game on Tuesday night. But Aquinas started the game on a 25-5 run and rode that momentum to a 64-44 win. 

Freshman Samantha Davis led the Blugolds with 21 points. Macy Donarski added 19. 

Samantha Niemeier scored 19 for the Panthers in a losing effort. 

West Salem drops to 14-2 on the year. They were ranked ninth in the state in Division 3 in the most recent coach's poll. 

Aquinas, the number-one ranked team in Division 4, improves to 18-1. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you