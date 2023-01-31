Aquinas girls run away from West Salem in battle of ranked teams

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Both the Blugolds and Panthers had only one loss on the season coming into the game on Tuesday night. But Aquinas started the game on a 25-5 run and rode that momentum to a 64-44 win.
Freshman Samantha Davis led the Blugolds with 21 points. Macy Donarski added 19.
Samantha Niemeier scored 19 for the Panthers in a losing effort.
West Salem drops to 14-2 on the year. They were ranked ninth in the state in Division 3 in the most recent coach's poll.
Aquinas, the number-one ranked team in Division 4, improves to 18-1.