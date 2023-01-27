 Skip to main content
Aquinas girls stay perfect in MVC play with big win over Holmen

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Samantha Davis scored 19 points, Macy Donarski added 14, and the Blugolds dominated from start to finish with a 66-24 win over the Vikings on Friday night. 

Aquinas started the game on a 14-0 run and never looked back, winning by a 42-point margin. 

Holmen came into the day with the second-best record in the MVC, and a four-game conference winning streak.

Next up for the Blugolds is a home game against West Salem on Tuesday, January 31. 

The Vikings have another road contest on Monday, January 30 at G-E-T. 

