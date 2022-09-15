Aquinas Girls Tennis hosts Onalaska

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - An MVC Showdown between the Blugolds and Hilltoppers took place at the Green Island courts Thursday evening.
In the #1 singles, Danica Silcox approaching the net and burying the ball in the back corner on her way to a 2-set victory. The Blugold beats Alex Drazkowski: 6-0, 6-1.
To the #1 doubles match, the Hilltopper duo of Nicolai and Nitti sneaks the return just inside the lines. After dropping the first set, they would rally to win the next 2: 6-7 (4), 6-2, 10-5.
Onalaska would win all 3 doubles matches.
Back to the #2 singles, Onalaska's Jane Fabian returns the serve, but is folled by Kate Fortney's sweet back spin. Fortney would match her teammate with the 2 set win: 6-0, 6-1.
Aquinas would win all the singles matches to narrowly escape with the 4-3 victory.
Singles:
No. 1 - Danica Silcox, Aquinas def. Alex Drazkowski, ONALASKA , 6-0 , 6-1
No. 2 - Kate Fortney, Aquinas def. Jane Fabian, ONALASKA , 6-0 , 6-1
No. 3 - Charlee Gauger, Aquinas def. Sofia Tak, ONALASKA , 6-2 , 6-3
No. 4 - Tenzin Nelson, Aquinas def. Gaonou Her, ONALASKA , 6-2 , 6-2
Doubles:
No. 1 - Summer Nicolai, ONALASKA - Campbell Nitti, ONALASKA def. Nora Dickinson, Aquinas - Emily Bakalars, Aquinas, 6-7 (4), 6-2 , 10-5
No. 2 - Gabi Anderson, ONALASKA - Zoe Brorson, ONALASKA def. Elie Klar, Aquinas - Rosa Schwinn-Weaver, Aquinas, 7-5 , 6-4
No. 3 - Jada Odegard, ONALASKA - Grace Fabian, ONALASKA def. Grace (Gracie) Levere, Aquinas - Grace Butler, Aquinas, 6-3 , 6-2