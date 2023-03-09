Aquinas going for gold with win over Mishicot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds took control early and moved to the Division 4 State Championship game with a 79-55 win over Mishicot on Thursday night.
Autumn Passehl had the hot hand for the Blugolds. While averaging 10 points per game prior to this evening's game, she more than doubled that with 24 points including six threes.
Teammate Macy Donarski scored 21 for Aquinas. Samantha Davis had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
For the Mishicot Indians, Kailey Tulachka leads her team with 14. It was her first basket that gave them a brief 2-0 lead. She scored the first 10 points for Mishicot. She was held to only two points overall in the second half.
The early lead for Mishicot evaporated as Aquinas came back with six straight points to move in front. Mishicot pulled to within two at 6-4, but after that, it was all Aquinas.
The Blugolds took a big advantage of turnovers, outscoring the Indians 21-3 off the miscues.
Aquinas takes on the winner of the other Division 4 semifinal between Laconia and Colfax.