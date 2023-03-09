 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Snow-Covered and Slippery Roads Reported across the Region...

.During the afternoon, snow totals primarily ranged from 1 to
3 inches. The snow will continue to fall tonight with the highest
totals occurring this evening. Additional snow totals will range
from 1 to 4 inches with the highest totals in western Wisconsin.

Snowfall totals are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with
some locally higher amounts possible.

Several slide-offs and accidents have been reported late this
afternoon and early evening. If traveling tonight, slow down and
allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Total snowfall will range from 4 to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

Aquinas going for gold with win over Mishicot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds took control early and moved to the Division 4 State Championship game with a 79-55 win over Mishicot on Thursday night.

Autumn Passehl had the hot hand for the Blugolds. While averaging 10 points per game prior to this evening's game, she more than doubled that with 24 points including six threes. 

Teammate Macy Donarski scored 21 for Aquinas. Samantha Davis had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. 

For the Mishicot Indians, Kailey Tulachka leads her team with 14. It was her first basket that gave them a brief 2-0 lead. She scored the first 10 points for Mishicot. She was held to only two points overall in the second half. 

The early lead for Mishicot evaporated as Aquinas came back with six straight points to move in front. Mishicot pulled to within two at 6-4, but after that, it was all Aquinas. 

The Blugolds took a big advantage of turnovers, outscoring the Indians 21-3 off the miscues. 

Aquinas takes on the winner of the other Division 4 semifinal between Laconia and Colfax. 

