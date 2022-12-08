 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle
Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,
greatest amounts expected along and south of I 90. Ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is expected to spread
across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the
ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could
develop on untreated surfaces.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Aquinas holds off Mauston at home

  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds hosted The Mauston Golden Eagles boy's basketball team.

Aquinas holds off Mauston at home

Aquinas' Walter Berns had 21 and Andrew Sutton had 19 on the way to a 65-54 win.

Mauston's Brock Massey led all scorers with 32 points.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you