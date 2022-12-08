Aquinas holds off Mauston at home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds hosted The Mauston Golden Eagles boy's basketball team.
Aquinas' Walter Berns had 21 and Andrew Sutton had 19 on the way to a 65-54 win.
Mauston's Brock Massey led all scorers with 32 points.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds hosted The Mauston Golden Eagles boy's basketball team.
Aquinas' Walter Berns had 21 and Andrew Sutton had 19 on the way to a 65-54 win.
Mauston's Brock Massey led all scorers with 32 points.
Have a story idea? Let us know here