Aquinas Holiday Basketball Tournament: Blugolds host Red Hawks in title game

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - G-E-T faces their second undefeated team in as many nights as they face the Blugolds.
The Blugolds came out hot, building a 10-point lead at halftime (42-32). They outscored the Red Hawks by 9 in the second half to stay undefeated and take the 78-59 win.
Walter Berns paced the Blugolds with 27 points, while Cody Schmitz tallied 32 for the Red Hawks.
Aquinas will return to play Tuesday, January 3 when they host Sparta. G-E-T will also play again Jan 3, traveling to Elk Mound.