 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING NEWS:

WATCH LIVE:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant,
Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau,
and Vernon.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact
the surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may also
increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged
or heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Aquinas loses in state baseball championship

  • Updated
  • 0
Aquinas-State Baseball-D3 championship.jpg

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WXOW) - The offense for the Aquinas Blugolds came up short when they needed it in the big game. 

After winning 10-0 the day before, the Blugolds lost 3-1 to St. Croix Falls in the Division 3 Championship game at the WIAA State Baseball Tournament in Grand Chute. 

The Saints got out to a 2-0 lead in their half of the 2nd inning when Michael Shannon picked up two RBIs after he smacked a double down the left field line.

It took until the 4th inning before Aquinas, the #1 seed, got on the board. It began when Eddie Peters walked then stole second and later advanced to third. He got knocked home when Waylon Hargrove hit a single.

They ended up with four hits and leaving five men on base during the game.  

St. Croix Falls answered with another run in the bottom of the 4th to make it a 3-1 lead and what would be the eventual final score.

Dylan Smith for the Saints pitched a complete game. He had five strikeouts and gave up four hits. 

Will Deets also went the distance with four strikeouts and four hits in the game. 

Aquinas finishes the season at 24-3.

Recommended for you