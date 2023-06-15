Aquinas loses in state baseball championship

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WXOW) - The offense for the Aquinas Blugolds came up short when they needed it in the big game.

After winning 10-0 the day before, the Blugolds lost 3-1 to St. Croix Falls in the Division 3 Championship game at the WIAA State Baseball Tournament in Grand Chute.

The Saints got out to a 2-0 lead in their half of the 2nd inning when Michael Shannon picked up two RBIs after he smacked a double down the left field line.

It took until the 4th inning before Aquinas, the #1 seed, got on the board. It began when Eddie Peters walked then stole second and later advanced to third. He got knocked home when Waylon Hargrove hit a single.

They ended up with four hits and leaving five men on base during the game.

St. Croix Falls answered with another run in the bottom of the 4th to make it a 3-1 lead and what would be the eventual final score.

Dylan Smith for the Saints pitched a complete game. He had five strikeouts and gave up four hits.

Will Deets also went the distance with four strikeouts and four hits in the game.

Aquinas finishes the season at 24-3.