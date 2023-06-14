Aquinas one win away from state baseball title

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds dominate Random Lake in a 10-0 to move to the championship game in the WIAA Division 3 State Baseball tournament in Grand Chute.
The Blugolds began scoring in their half of the first inning when Cullen Sackman hit a single, then stole second. After Kole Keppel walked and Calvin Hargrove struck out, Eddie Peters doubled to right to score Sackman for a 1-0 lead.
Sackman picked up an RBI in the second with a single that scored Jacob Thornton.
Peters got his second double in the third. He was waiting there when Tanner Peterson hit one out of the park over the left field wall to push Aquinas out to a 4-0 lead.
A walk and wild pitching led Ben Corsi around the bases in the fourth. After stealing second, he moved to third on a wild pitch. He then crossed the plate after another wild pitch which made it a 5-0 game.
Aquinas' big inning was the 5th when they added four runs to break the game open. Peters, Waylon Hargrove, Peterson, and Kyle White scored during the inning.
The Blugolds added one more for a 10-0 win when Peters crossed in the 6th inning.
Tanner Peterson had six strikeouts in six innings on the mound in only giving up one hit and four walks over that stretch.
Aquinas, the #1 seed in Division 3, had 13 hits in the game.
They move on to the Championship game against #2 seed St. Croix Falls at noon on Thursday.
We'll have highlights of today's game during sports on the 6 p.m. Report.