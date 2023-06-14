 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING NEWS:

WATCH LIVE:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect
until noon Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Juneau,
La Crosse, Monroe, Taylor, and Trempealeau counties

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered
northwest Wisconsin and will move southeast today into
Thursday morning. We will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations
closely and adjust the air quality advisory area or timing
as needed.

The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Aquinas one win away from state baseball title

  • Updated
  • 0
AQUINAS VS RANDOM LAKE 3.jpg

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds dominate Random Lake in a 10-0 to move to the championship game in the WIAA Division 3 State Baseball tournament in Grand Chute. 

The Blugolds began scoring in their half of the first inning when Cullen Sackman hit a single, then stole second. After Kole Keppel walked and Calvin Hargrove struck out, Eddie Peters doubled to right to score Sackman for a 1-0 lead. 

AQUINAS VS RANDOM LAKE.jpg

Sackman picked up an RBI in the second with a single that scored Jacob Thornton. 

Peters got his second double in the third. He was waiting there when Tanner Peterson hit one out of the park over the left field wall to push Aquinas out to a 4-0 lead. 

AQUINAS VS RANDOM LAKE 2.jpg

A walk and wild pitching led Ben Corsi around the bases in the fourth. After stealing second, he moved to third on a wild pitch. He then crossed the plate after another wild pitch which made it a 5-0 game. 

Aquinas' big inning was the 5th when they added four runs to break the game open. Peters, Waylon Hargrove, Peterson, and Kyle White scored during the inning. 

The Blugolds added one more for a 10-0 win when Peters crossed in the 6th inning. 

Tanner Peterson had six strikeouts in six innings on the mound in only giving up one hit and four walks over that stretch.  

AQUINAS VS RANDOM LAKE 1.jpg

Aquinas, the #1 seed in Division 3, had 13 hits in the game. 

They move on to the Championship game against #2 seed St. Croix Falls at noon on Thursday. 

We'll have highlights of today's game during sports on the 6 p.m. Report. 

Recommended for you