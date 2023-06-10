Aquinas tennis falls in state semis to University School of Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A state champion in boys team tennis would be decided Saturday in Madison, but it would not be Aquinas after falling to the University School of Milwaukee 6-1.
The lone victory of the semifinal matchup for the Blugolds came from the doubles tandem of Lars Gundersen and Michael Johnson in straight sets.
Three of the other matchups went to a final set tiebreaker, but Aquinas dropped them all.
Head Coach Kevin Roop says that the team will focus on finishing out the close matchups next year.
"I think we were the only ones who believed we could give them that battle," Roop said. "To have three match tiebreaks, basically the match came down to seven points. As it turned out, they were just a little bit tougher than we were. We'll work hard next season and we'll get those seven points. It'll be a different result. They're disappointed now, but there's a lot there to learn from. Very proud of their effort and their physicality. They tried to take it. They tried to impose their will. That's always our goal on our team, especially in doubles. We just came up seven points short."
This was the third straight year that Aquinas qualified for state as a team.