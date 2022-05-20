Aquinas tennis takes home MVC title

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Aquinas boy's tennis team took home the MVC team title Friday evening after coming in first place in 3 out of 7 events.
In Number 1 singles, it was Blugold Anderson Fortney with a dominant showing. He took down Holmen's Vincent Young in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-1.
For the Number 2 singles, it was Blugold Joseph O'Flaherty taking home the title. He narrowly defeated Tomah's Jonah Nick in a 10-8 tiebreaker after they split the first two sets.
Aquinas also won the Number 2 doubles title with their team of Paulie Reuteman Jr. and Samuel Dickinson.