Aquinas took on Tomah; trying to keep their 6-0 record

  Updated
  • 0

Aquinas took on Tomah.jpg

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) -- Aquinas looked to keep their winning streak against Tomah Friday night. 

Tomah had a strong start to the game with a two-pointer from Aubrey King. 

Aquinas high shooter Jacy Weisbrod had 22 points in the game. Her three-pointer brought Aquinas ahead early in the game. 

Five minutes into the first half Macy Donarski fought her way through the middle, for an Aquinas two-pointer. 

Donarski also had 22 points for the night. 

Aquinas kept their winning streak with a 76-45 win over Tomah. 

