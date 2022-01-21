Aquinas took on Tomah; trying to keep their 6-0 record

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) -- Aquinas looked to keep their winning streak against Tomah Friday night.
Tomah had a strong start to the game with a two-pointer from Aubrey King.
Aquinas high shooter Jacy Weisbrod had 22 points in the game. Her three-pointer brought Aquinas ahead early in the game.
Five minutes into the first half Macy Donarski fought her way through the middle, for an Aquinas two-pointer.
Donarski also had 22 points for the night.
Aquinas kept their winning streak with a 76-45 win over Tomah.