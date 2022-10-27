Aquinas toppels Arcadia on the pitch

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - #2 seed Aquinas hit the road to take on #1 Arcadia in a sectional semi-finals soccer showdown.
Aquinas would get on the board first with a goal in the 19th minute and add a second in the 55th.
Arcadia would score in the 58th minute to make it a 2-1 game but a 14-save performance by Aquinas keeper Jackson Knothe keep the blugolds on top for the win.
Andrew Sutton scored both of Aquinas' goals
Andree Gonzalez-Lawrence scored for Arcadia
Aquinas will play Northland Pines next for a trip to state.