Aquinas toppels Arcadia on the pitch

The Aquinas Blugolds emerge with a win over the Arcadia Raiders on the pitch.

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - #2 seed Aquinas hit the road to take on #1 Arcadia in a sectional semi-finals soccer showdown.

Aquinas would get on the board first with a goal in the 19th minute and add a second in the 55th.

Arcadia would score in the 58th minute to make it a 2-1 game but a 14-save performance by Aquinas keeper Jackson Knothe keep the blugolds on top for the win.

Andrew Sutton scored both of Aquinas' goals

Andree Gonzalez-Lawrence scored for Arcadia

Aquinas will play Northland Pines next for a trip to state.

