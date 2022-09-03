Aquinas Volleyball welcomes teams for Varsity Invitational

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Blugold Volleyball team hosted 11 other local schools for an early-season invitational tournament.
Aquinas squared off against Melrose-Mindoro in a morning match-up.
The Blugolds were firing from all cylinders. Addy Foor takes a set from Macy Donarski and shows off the power with a massive kill.
Later on, Donarski shows that she can be lethal from behind the line as well, serving up multiple aces in the match.
The Blugolds trample the Mustangs, allowing only 11 points in the 2 sets combined. They win it 25-6, 25-5.
Prairie du Chien also taking part in the Invitational. They matched up with Eleva-Strum.
After dropping set 1, the Blackhawks are on the attack. Ashlyn Knapp sets up Makenna Forde who smashes it into the back corner.
Again it's Knapp on the set, this time it's for Ava Forde. She gets the kill and the game heads to set 3.
The Knapp and Forde duo proves too much for the Cardinals to handle and the Blackhawks take the match in 3 sets.