Aquinas will face Random Lake in the State semifinals

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The stage is set for the WIAA Baseball Tournament.
Aquinas is the only local team to make it and on Wednesday they received their semifinal assignment.
The Blugolds are the number one seed in Division 3 and they will take on Random Lake next Tuesday at approximately 5 o'clock.
Kiel and St. Croix Falls will meet in the other Division 3 semifinal.
The championship is Thursday at noon at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton.
Aquinas coming off their Sectional win in Viroqua Tuesday.
Pitching and defense carried the day.
Blugold pitchers gave up just two runs on 8 hits over 14 innings in their two wins.
"It's what wins games. When you have dominant pitching, you only have to score 3-4 runs to win games. It makes it a lot easier. Good pitchers like Eddie (Peters), Tanner (Peterson) and Will Deets, it's tough for hitters to hit them. They're throwing good. They have good breaking balls. They're great out there and it makes life easier behind the plate," said senior catcher Calvin Hargrove.