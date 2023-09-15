 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Aquinas wins big over Black River Falls

Aquinas blows away Black River Falls 47-0.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Black River Falls headed to UWL to take on Aquinas in a Coulee Conference matchup.

Aquinas took control of this game in the first quarter. The Blugolds put up 24 points in the first quarter before going on to win 47-0.

Jacob Thornton had 214 yards passing with 5 TD's and Logan Becker had 135 yards and 3 scores.

