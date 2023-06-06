Aquinas wins Sectionals, headed to state baseball tournament

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - With a pair of wins Tuesday in Viroqua, Aquinas is heading to the state tournament for the first time since winning it all in 2017.
They started out by shutting out Bangor 4-0 thanks to Calvin Hargrove's 3 RBI's followed by a 4-2 win over Cuba City in the finals.
The latter game saw a 4-run 2nd inning led by Cullen Sackman's 2 RBI hit. The Cubans got two in the next frame and had the winning run at the plate in the 7th, but a strikeout ended the contest.
The players are stoked about making it to the championship round.
"We kept grinding," infielder Kyle White said. "We came in thinking we were going to take care of business. We came in confident. We didn't get down. We stayed calm throughout the whole day."
"It's one experience that I've dreamt since sophomore year, losing in a close Sectional here," Hargrove said. "I always wanted to get to the state tournament. Finally taking the next step is amazing. We're excited to go out there and play."
"Working hard throughout the whole season has really helped us get to this point," pitcher Eddie Peters said. "Our coaching staff really prepared us for these playoffs. Our mentality on our team feels different than the last few years I've been playing."
State begins next Tuesday in Appleton. The Blugolds' semifinal opponent has yet to be determined.