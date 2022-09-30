Aracdia takes on Aquinas on their home turf

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Aquinas stays undefeated with the win over Arcadia, 46-6.
In the first quarter, Blugolds' looked to the air and the deep pass was picked off by Egan Pauly.
It was the Raider's chance to make something happen but the snap was fumbled. Aquinas's Damien Lee picked it up and ran it in for the touchdown.
Blugolds again on the attack, when Calvin Hargrove took the handoff and went right through the Arcadia defense for the 13-yard rushing score.
Aquinas was on the attack again, finding the end zone with just over one minute left in the first quarter.
The reigning state champs stay undefeated in the conference with a 46-6 over Arcadia.