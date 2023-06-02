Arcadia athlete wins state title

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The WIAA State Track & Field Championships kicked off on June 2 at UW-L and featured hundreds of competitions between Wisconsin high school athletes, including hundreds of local area athletes.
It did not take long before local athlete, Casidi Pehler, reached the top of the podium, taking home a state title and a gold medal.
The Arcadia athlete won the girls pole vault, clearing 11-feet and 6-inches to capture the Division II state title. Competing against 17 other Wisconsin athletes in the Division II girl’s pole vault, Pehler was crowned the 2023 state champion for the event.
Pehler also took 9th in the discus.
