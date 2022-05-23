Arcadia hosts WIAA Regional Track event

ARCADIA, Wisc. (WXOW) - As the June 3-4 State Track Meet looms near, eight area schools took their marks Monday for Regional Competition. Adams-Friendship, Aquinas, Arcadia, Black River Falls, G-E-T, Logan, Mauston, and West Salem all met to determine who will advance to Sectionals.
Blugold Collin Conzemius had a great day, taking home the top spot in both 100m and 200m races.
Ranger Kalli Knoble set the bar for girls' high jump. She was the only competitor to clear 5'2" assuring her spot at Sectionals.
The closest race of the day went to the girls' 100m hurdles. G-E-T Senior Quinn Wenthe is just beat out for the top spot. 6 hundredths of a second was all that separated her from number one.
The Logan Rangers taking care of business in this one. They take home both team events: Girls-146, Boys-148
For a full list of scores and results, visit Prime Time Timing.