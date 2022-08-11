Arcadia thinking big in re-vamped Coulee

Arcadia, Wis. (WXOW) One team in the Coulee Conference hoping for a repeat of their success from last season is Arcadia.
The Raiders lost a lot of seniors from a team that went 6-1 in the Coulee.
Even so, they bring back a lot of players with varsity experience.
Most of that experience comes at the skill positions where the Raiders hope to take advantage of their talent.
"We're trying to spread the offense out a little more. Trying to get some players in space. We probably won't be under center as much. A little bit different look but we'll try to keep with our schemes and our offensive schemes. The guys havce picked it up quick. They haven't been confused at all because the schemes are the same," said head coach Derek Updike.
"We've got a lot of young guys that are going to get a lot of opportunities this year. We're excited to see what they can do. Looking forward to trying to catch a few W's and see where it takes us," said Arcadia running back/defensive back Cameron Boland.
Arcadia opens the season at Ellsworth.