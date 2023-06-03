 Skip to main content
Area athletes take home field medals at state track

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - During the second and final day of the WIAA state track meet, several athletes from the Coulee Region made the podium in field events.

Central's Bennett Fried finished 3rd in the Division 1 boys triple jump late Friday night, and repeated that bronze medal performance in the long jump Saturday.

Fried is glad to have put on the Riverhawks uniform as his senior year comes to an end.

“Just to represent your school in a positive way is always a great thing," Fried said. "Being here this year, being here last year, being at the Kohl Center twice. It’s something you can never take for granted. It’s really good to represent your school in a good way. Just come out here on a nice day and do my best.”

One of Saturday's champions included Bangor's Sam Crenshaw in the Division 3 boys pole vault.

He's thankful that he didn't have to travel far to compete in front of his loved ones.

“It feels great" Crenshaw said. "Always nice to bring another one back. It means everything. Just seeing my family there makes me happy. Being here, it’s nice to sleep in my own bed.”

Another winner was Westby's Erin Gluch in the Division 3 girls high jump. After winning the event last year, she finally achieved what she set out to do.

“Last year when we got the packets, there was a list of people who have won multiple championships," Gluch said. "I remember thinking I want my name there. I had that in the back of my mind. I want my name in the paper.”

Click here for full results of the state track meet.

