Area schools suit up for Day One of football practice

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - August 1 was the first day that high schools in Wisconsin can hold their first football practice and many in the Coulee Region got as early a start as they could.
Central is coming off a 4-6 record and is eager to build off that with seniors teaching the newest members of the Riverhawks.
“It feels great" Head Coach Mitch Olson said. "This is Christmas morning for us. The kids have all been looking forward to this. Not many people have been sleeping from our staff to our kids. We’re just happy to be out here.”
“I hope that everybody that’s new to the varsity level coming up, getting ready, hope that they start learning and that seniors can help teach them new stuff,” senior linebacker Antoine Hardie said.
Unlike their cross-town rivals, Logan decided to wear helmets during Tuesday's practice.
The Rangers went 3-6 last year, but are glad to dust off their equipment and hit the gridiron.
“Feels great," Head Coach Casey Knoble said. "The kids are excited. I’m excited. It’s just fun to be back out here because these kids are go-getters and it’s fun to be around them.”
“It’s exactly what I love to do," senior quarterback Johnny Leaver said. "It’s really exciting for me and I think the other guys could agree. I think if we all have the same head space, then we’re going to do some really fun things this year.”
Onalaska also wore helmets, but hit their practice field in the afternoon while the others were out in the morning.
Every Hilltopper got their cleats out of the closet and are ready to take the next step after a 12-1 campaign.
“It’s been a while, but the kids have been ready," Head Coach Tom Yashinsky said. "Kids have been working really hard all summer. I think everybody was ready just to get back out here. Offseason went by really fast. Before you knew it, it was here. Kids and coaches are ready to go.”
“I mean it’s amazing," senior wide receiver Isaac Skemp said. "It’s nice to just be out on the field, be back with the coaches. It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a while since we saw them and it’s great to be back out on the grass and not the court this time. I’m super excited.”
Central opens their season hosting Eau Claire North on August 17. The next day, Logan will be at Eau Claire Memorial while Onalaska will head to West Salem.