BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has spread from north to
south impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We expect this
situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, from noon today through
noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest
impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Area team part of Legion softball's 1st season in Wisconsin

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Just weeks after their high school season ended, members of Panther softball have decided to join West Salem Post 51's first team during the inaugural year of Legion ball in the state.

Coached by UW-La Crosse graduate Mariah Wick, she says the community spent years hoping to see it happen.

“It’s really cool," Wick said. "It’s really awesome. A lot of support here throughout West Salem. Been to Legion multiple times. Countless people coming up saying how excited they are to get this up and going. They’ve been waiting for a long time. They’re excited and said they can’t wait to come up to some games.”

The players could have easily chosen to have a more relaxing summer vacation, but they loved the game to much not to play.

“This team, they always have your back," Josie Brudos said. "This team’s more like a family and they take you in. They help you with your mistakes or anything. They always build you back up, which is awesome and a great time to be a part of.”

The team didn't have a lot of time to prepare, but they are still focused on improving.

“We actually haven’t done any practice, so we’re just coming out there and giving what we have," Wick said. "It’s really about giving the girls more time to play softball together as a team. Individually, work on certain things. Just get them out on the field and do stuff.”

There are 29 teams across the state participating in Legion Softball this year.

Onalaska, Sparta, Kickapoo, Westby and Viroqua are among the other communities fielding teams in 2023.

Minnesota began playing Legion softball in 2022. La Crescent is one of the communities that has a team.

