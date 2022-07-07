Auto racing growing in popularity among area high schoolers

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- Stock car racing might not be the first sport that comes to mind when you think of student athlete, but some local high schoolers are using their summer vacation to tear up the track.
Melrose-Mindoro freshman Kennedy Krueger is one area student who feels the need for speed.
"My older brothers did hockey and football, and they did pretty good. I'm the oddball-I did not want to do any sports," said Krueger. "They tried talking me into playing football but I said 'No, thank you.' I want to try racing once."
Kennedy competes as a member of the High School Racing Association, or HSRA. The circuit, which was established back in 2020, gives students the chance to try their hand at auto racing. Competitions are held at four tracks across the state, including both the La Crosse and Tomah-Sparta Speedways.
"It's a cool way for them to get behind the wheel," said HSRA director Jonathan Eckelberg. "We'd rather have the high school racers going fast on the race track than on the highway."
Eckelberg says more and more students are getting involved every year, even if they have no prior experience on the race track.
"It's the up-and-coming racers, it's the brand new racers, and they're all really on a level playing field," Eckelberg said.
"It isn't really hard to get in. It's easy- just ask around, just ask race car drivers," said Kennedy. "Hobbies, late models, sportsmen. Just ask them, ask them questions. The other kids should get into it, it would help us out. To grow bigger, and go to more race tracks and maybe even more states."
People are taking notice of HSRA's growing popularity. Earlier this year, Melrose-Mindoro became the first Wisconsin school to recognize auto racing as a varsity sport.
"So it's been a really great way to expose new people to the sport of racing, and that's what it's all about. That's what the High School Racing Association is about," said Eckelberg.