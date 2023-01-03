 Skip to main content
Avalanche rally for 2-1 win over Tomah/Sparta

  • Updated
Baranowski sparks Avalanche to comeback win

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- After going down 1-0 early, and being shut out in the first period, the Avalanche scored one goal each in the final two periods to take down Tomah/Sparta on Tuesday night. 

Joseph Baranowski was the offensive star for the Avalanche, finishing with a goal and an assist. Ethan Meyer scored the other goal. 

Parker Holloway netted Tomah/Sparta's only score. 

The Avalanche are back in action on Tuesday, January 10. They'll host West Salem. 

Tomah/Sparta's next game is Saturday, January 7 on the road against Waupun. 

