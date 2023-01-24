 Skip to main content
Avalanche welcome the Lancers on the ice

  • Updated
  • 0
Avalanche vs. Lancers Hockey
Billy Hatfield

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - After securing the MVC title, the Aquinas/Holmen co-op looks to bolster their win total hosting a team from just across the river.

The Avs buried the first 2 goals of the game, before the Lancers could answer back. Aquinas/Holmen led 3-1 after a period.

The squads swapped a goal apiece in the 2nd period, to leave the Lancers in a 4-2 hole entering period 3. Only 41 seconds in and Alex Von Arx drops that deficit to 1. Cooper Carlson would light the lamp just 4 minutes later to tie the game and send it to overtime.

With less than 2 minutes remaining in the extra period, Jack Barth finds the back of the net unassisted to secure the win for the Avalanche. 5-4 was the final.

Point Leaders -

Avalanche: Owen Hoehn - 1 G, 2 A; Joseph Baranowski - 1 G, 1 A; Calvin Gilbertson - 1 G, 1 A

Lancers: Wyatt Farrell - 1 G, 1 A; Alex Von Arx - 1 G, 1 A

