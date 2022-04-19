Back on Track: 8 local teams competing in the 2022 La Crosse Logan Invitational

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Rangers welcomed competitors from Arcadia, Caledonia, De Soto, Holmen, La Crescent, Tomah, and Westby for the Tuesday afternoon meet.
The Vikings sweep the team competitions, collecting 117 points in the girls events, and 111.5 from the boys.
The host Rangers claimed second (Girls - 94, Boys - 106) in each.
Caledonia's Chris Pieper and Holmen's Matthew Levandoski were the only competitors in the high jump to clear 5'8". They went back and forth with each other, until Pieper cleared 6'2" to claim the victory.
Westby Freshman Erin Gluch is already turning heads in her young career, she finishes the 400 meter race more than 2 seconds ahead of the nearest competitor.
In the girls' 4x100, Holmen uses a great start to beat the closest racer by almost 3 whole seconds.