Badgers survive defensive battle with Dayton

Bahamas (WXOW) The Badgers shot just 24% from the field as a team but relied on some lockdown defense to escape with a 43-42 win over Dayton Wednesday.
It was an opening round game in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.
Freshman Connor Essegian led the way for Wisconsin with 13 points, 11 in the first half.
He was the only player in double figures for the Badgers.
"There were a few timeouts that we talked about that the shots needed to be better in terms of the types of shots we were getting. But I think it's again a great learning experience for our guys that they can be in this type of a high-level game and we have to continue to learn and improve and grow from it," said Badgers head coach Greg Gard.
La Crosse's Jordan Davis had 8 rebounds to lead the Badgers as well.
Wisconsin held Dayton to just 30% shooting overall and just 4-27 from three-point range.
Wisconsin will play 3rd-ranked Kansas on Thanksgiving Day.