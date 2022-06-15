Bangor advances to Division 4 state title game

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WXOW) - A seven-run 7th inning gives the Bangor Cardinals just enough of a lead to hold off Columbus Catholic to advance to the Division 4 state title game on Thursday.
Barely enough.
Bangor moves on with a 9-8 victory Wednesday morning at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the 5th inning when Brock Bennington and Blake Jakobi scored on a single by Cole Timmler.
The Cardinals came back to tie up the game in the top of the 6th on a single by Will Reader that scored Ashton Michek and Chase Horstman. Michek had walked and Horstman had singled to reach base. The moved to 2nd and 3rd on a wild pitch.
Columbus retook the lead in the bottom of the inning on a Bennington triple that scored Emmitt Konieczny.
The bats came alive for Bangor in their final at bat.
Evan Wolfe, who reached on an error by the shortstop, scored to start the inning.
Mathieu Oesterle was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Gunner Ellenburg came in to pinch run for him.
Horstman then singled which added two more runs for Bangor when Samuel Cropp scored and then Michek scored on a throwing error by the shortstop.
Ellenburg scored when Eli Tucker singled.
Horstman eventually scored on a Dawson Daines single.
Wolfe came back around to bat again in the inning. He made good with a single which knocked in Daines and Will Reader who had earlier walked.
Bangor entered the bottom of the 7th up 9-3.
A combination of walks, singles, and a hit batter led to five runs and the 9-8 score with two outs and the bases loaded in the inning before Xane Adler hit a fly ball to right field that was caught by Cropp to end the game.
Bangor now takes on Regis, who defeated Oakfield 14-4 in the first game of the semifinals, Thursday morning at 9 a.m.