Bangor advances to Division 4 state title game

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 371 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST IOWA ALLAMAKEE CHICKASAW CLAYTON FAYETTE HOWARD WINNESHIEK IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA FILLMORE HOUSTON WINONA IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN ADAMS CLARK JUNEAU IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN TAYLOR IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CRAWFORD GRANT RICHLAND VERNON IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN JACKSON LA CROSSE MONROE TREMPEALEAU THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BLACK RIVER FALLS, CALEDONIA, CRESCO, DECORAH, ELKADER, FRIENDSHIP, LA CROSSE, MAUSTON, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, NEW HAMPTON, OELWEIN, PLATTEVILLE, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, PRESTON, RICHLAND CENTER, SPARTA, TOMAH, VIROQUA, WAUKON, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.