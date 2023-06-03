Bangor athlete vaults his way to the top of the podium at state

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Area athletes had a big day for field events in the 2023 WIAA State Track & Field Championships, including Bangor’s Sam Crenshaw.
Crenshaw had a day to remember, as his pole vault cleared 15-feet even.
Competing against 15 other Wisconsin athletes, Crenshaw’s vault height won him the Division III pole vault title, putting him on the top of the podium.
“It felt pretty good,” said Crenshaw. “Coming in, I felt really strong with warm-ups and just throughout my vaults. I was clearing them. I wasn’t missing anything. So, it felt pretty good.”
Click here for more WIAA State Track coverage.
Have a story idea? Let us know here
Watch more on WXOW wherever you are
There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports.
Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.
Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store.
Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store.
Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available.