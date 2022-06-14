Bangor Baseball Ready for First State Appearance Since 1996

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW)- After losing in the sectional finals twice in the past three seasons, Bangor's baseball team is finally right where they want to be. Wednesday, they'll make their first appearance in the WIAA state tournament since 1996.
"They came into it hungry this year, falling short in '19 and '21," said head coach Todd Grant. "Especially this group of seniors."
"It's been a goal since (losing against) Southwestern last year. I mean, that's very disappointing obviously," said sophomore Chase Horstman. "But we knew we just had to work harder. Not a lot of people believed in us to do it again this year, so we basically just used that as motivation."
Pitching has been the difference maker for the Cardinals this year. Senior Ashton Michek has been nearly untouchable on the hill. The lefty allowed just one earned run n the regular season, striking out 126 batters in just over 54 innings.
"I got all the trust in the world in my team behind me to make plays, get outs," said Michek. "And it's great having a catcher there that I've grown up with my whole life, Matthew (Oesterle). He knows what I want to throw, he knows where to put it. He does a great job back there."
Horstman has been excellent too. He has a miniscule 0.79 ERA.
"It's really nice, especially with Ashton setting the tone. Chase has really stepped up," said Grant. "He threw well as a freshman last year, but he's really taken a big leap this year. He's been a nice, almost 1-A for us. That's kind of the expectation, that they're going to keep us in the game."
The team's strong belief in their starting rotation has them confident headed into their matchup with Columbus Catholic.
"The practices we've had have been sharp, the guys have been focused," said Grant. "You always kind of wonder when you accomplish something pretty big what the focus is going to be like when you come back from it, and they've been really good."