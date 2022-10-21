 Skip to main content
Bangor boys, C-FC girls big winners at Div. 3 Sectionals

Div. 3 Cross Country Sectionals at Osseo

Osseo, Wis. (WXOW) The Bangor boys and the Cochrane-Fountain City girls will lead a strong La Crosse area contingent to the WIAA Cross Country Championships next weekend.

Both took home Sectional titles in Osseo Friday.

The Aquinas boys and Kickapoo/La Farge girls also qualified for State after taking second in the team standings.

C-FC's Wesley Pronschinke won the boys race with a time of 15:59.

Aquinas was led by Jonathan Skemp, who took third overall.

Bangor was led by Gavin Benzing's sixth place finish.

C-FC's Addison Dullman won the girls race with a time of 19:04.

There were three Pirates in the top 10.

