Bangor boys, C-FC girls big winners at Div. 3 Sectionals

Osseo, Wis. (WXOW) The Bangor boys and the Cochrane-Fountain City girls will lead a strong La Crosse area contingent to the WIAA Cross Country Championships next weekend.
Both took home Sectional titles in Osseo Friday.
The Aquinas boys and Kickapoo/La Farge girls also qualified for State after taking second in the team standings.
C-FC's Wesley Pronschinke won the boys race with a time of 15:59.
Aquinas was led by Jonathan Skemp, who took third overall.
Bangor was led by Gavin Benzing's sixth place finish.
C-FC's Addison Dullman won the girls race with a time of 19:04.
There were three Pirates in the top 10.