Bangor boys remain undefeated in Scenic Bluffs Conference

Bangor boys take on Hillsboro jpg

Cardinal's Will Reader with a two-pointer early in the game. 

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) -- Bangor, ranked 6th in the state in Division 5, remained undefeated with a 77-57 win over the Hillsboro Tigers. 

Cardinals were off to a quick start with a lay-up from Will Reeder, who had 14 points in the game. 

With just over two minutes left in the first half, Tigers' Isaiah Stokes flew down the court for a two-pointer. Stokes had 20 points for the night. 

Another Cardinal high-scorer, Dustin McDonald, had a three-pointer late in the first half. 

Both McDonald and Gunner Ellenburg had 15 points for the Cardinals. 

The Bangor Cardinals go 10-0 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference with a 77-57 win over Hillsboro. 

