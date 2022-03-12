Bangor boys take down Southwestern, qualify for state

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW)- The Bangor Cardinals are heading back to the state tournament for the third time since 2018 after taking down Southwestern, 79-74.
Bangor jumped out to an early 12-1 lead, fueled by Ashton Michek, but the Wildcats battled back to take a six-point lead into halftime.
With Bangor down two in the closing seconds, Tanner Jones missed from long-range but Gunner Ellenburg collected the offensive putback to send the game to overtime.
The Cardinals pulled away in the extra period, and won 79-74 to become sectional champs.