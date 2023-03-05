 Skip to main content
Bangor comes up short against Mineral Point

Mineral Point uses strong second half to end Bangor's season

In a back and forth matchup it was ultimately Mineral Point who comes out on top to end Bangor's season

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW)- The Cardinals were hoping to get back to the state tournament this winter after a runner-up finish last year, but the Pointers rode a strong second half to a 65-51 win in the regional finals. 

Chase Horstman had 17 for Bangor in a losing effort. Dustin McDonald (13) and Tanner Jones (10) also finished in double figures. 

Bangor led much of the first half, but the Pointers rallied to take a 27-26 lead into halftime. 

They then carried that momentum into the second half, outscoring Bangor by 13 points in the final 18 minutes. 

