Bangor comes up short against Mineral Point

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW)- The Cardinals were hoping to get back to the state tournament this winter after a runner-up finish last year, but the Pointers rode a strong second half to a 65-51 win in the regional finals.
Chase Horstman had 17 for Bangor in a losing effort. Dustin McDonald (13) and Tanner Jones (10) also finished in double figures.
Bangor led much of the first half, but the Pointers rallied to take a 27-26 lead into halftime.
They then carried that momentum into the second half, outscoring Bangor by 13 points in the final 18 minutes.