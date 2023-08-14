Bangor eager to chase another Scenic Bluffs title

Bangor, Wis. (WXOW) Bangor figures to be a Scenic Bluffs conference title contender again this year.
The Cardinals have 11 seniors returning, a nice number for a small school.
They went 11-2 last season but saw their run of seven straight conference titles come to an end.
That is serving as motivation this season.
"We've got to come back hard this year because losing to Cashton was hard. So we got to come back and take the conference and hopefully have another deep playoff run. We have the talent to do so," said senior lineman Caleb Hemmersbach.
"It's a good group, a good group of kids. They're very focused on what they want their senior season to be like. They set an example for what we need to do to achieve our goals," said head coach Todd Grant.
Bangor will host Melrose-Mindoro in their tradition season opener on Thursday.