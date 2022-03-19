Bangor fans bring the noise to the Kohl Center

MADISON, Wisc. (WXOW) - Bangor Basketball tipped off their final game of the season Saturday morning, against top-ranked Randolph. The winner claims the State Title.
The Cardinals fans were out in force, as families, friends, and students returned to the Kohl Center to cheer on their home team.
The game may not have went their way, but the atmosphere was anything but negative.
The team's 6 seniors ended their High School Basketball careers Saturday afternoon, and the fans were sure to show their love and appreciation.
Valerie Michek is the mother of two of the Cardinals players and she expressed just how important the crowd can be. "This is Bangor's last opportunity to be on the court. This is their Last Dance. And we are all pumped and super supportive of this team. And it shows, having a very supportive crowd here."