Bangor football looks to continue run of dominance

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW)- There are very few constants in life. But for the past decade or so, Bangor football fans could pretty much count on their team to be a powerhouse in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.
Despite a small senior class of just eight guys, the Cardinals expect to be title contenders again this fall.
Running back Tanner Jones return to anchor the offense after a standout 2021. He finished last year with nearly 800 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in six games.
Bangor is known for their ground game- the Cardinals are working every day on being fast and physical.
"As long as they keep doing that, coming out here and working hard each week, and looking to improve, even if it's just one percent at a practice," said head coach Todd Grant. "Those small things are going to accumulate over a season."
"I think our team is going to be very stout, on both sides of the ball," said senior linebacker Clayton Lyga. "I'm really excited to watch our back do their thing. Our line is definitely going to step up, I believe. I think both sides of the ball, we're just going to really hammer it."
Bangor opens the season on the road at Melrose-Mindoro on Thursday, August 18th.