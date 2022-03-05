 Skip to main content
Bangor Girls fall short in Sectional Final

  • Updated
  • 0
Bangor GBB Sectionals

RICHLAND CENTER, Wisc. (WXOW) - In a battle to determine the top Cardinals team in the Section, Bangor faced off against Highland for a trip to State.

The excitement started right off the tip in this one. A quick lay-up by Highland was matched almost immediately by a Bangor 3 on the other end.

Highland began a 17-3 scoring run not long after. But Bangor was able to bring it close with an 11-0 run of their own, ending the half down only 4 (24-28).

Highland took over in the Second half, extending their lead. Bangor would tie it up later, but it wouldn't be enough. Highland holds on to victory.

Bangor's season ends following the 54-49 defeat.

