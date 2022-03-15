Bangor hoops prepares for state tournament

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - The Bangor Cardinals enter State Championship weekend as the #2 seed in Division 5. They will face off with #3 Hurley on Friday morning, where a win would advance them to Saturday morning's title matchup.
Head Coach Jacob Pederson says they need to put the drama from the Sectional Championship game behind them: "We have to look forward here now, and we're using that kind of as a little motivation here going forward."
Senior Will Reader was in 8th Grade in 2018 when Bangor won their last state title. He told us how this team and this season has been so special: "This is something we've been working for our whole lives. We're pretty much a family. Our team has all been playing together for years now, so it's really just been a dream, and it's great to actually see it happen."
Bangor plays in the Division 5 semifinal game against Hurley Friday morning 15 minutes after the 9 a.m. game concludes.
WXOW-TV, WXOW.com, and the Magic of March app carry all the WIAA State Tournament games.